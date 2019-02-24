Stefanos Tsitsipas claims Open 13 Provence title in Marseille

Tsitsipas beat Kukushkin at last year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first ATP title of the year with victory in the Open 13 Provence final in Marseille.

The Greek top seed recovered from 4-2 down in the second set to beat Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 7-5 7-6 (7-5).

Kukushkin survived an early break point but could nothing when serving to stay in the first set at 6-5.

Tsitspas lost his serve in the second, but broke back to make it 5-5 and held his nerve in the tie-break.

The 20-year-old, who is now number 12 in the world, beat Roger Federer on his way to the last four in Melbourne, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

He became the first Greek player to win an ATP World Tour title when he claimed the Stockholm Open in October.