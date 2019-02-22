Delray Beach Open: Dan Evans beats Andreas Seppi to reach semi-finals

Dan Evans was banned for a year after testing positive for cocaine

Britain's Dan Evans reached his first ATP Tour semi-final for over two years by beating Italian Andreas Seppi in their Delray Beach Open quarter-final.

Evans, 28, won 6-4 6-4 as he continues to rebuild his career following a drugs ban last year.

Ranked inside the top 50 two years ago, he has climbed back to 148th and will rise into the top 120 next week.

He will play either American John Isner or France's Adrian Mannarino, who meet later on Friday, in the last four.

Evans made a quick start against 35-year-old Seppi, who was once ranked inside the world's top 20, by breaking in the first game and going on to claim a 4-0 lead.

Despite Seppi briefly rallying, Evans saw out the opening set and earned a decisive break in the third game of the second set.

He served out victory on his first match point with an ace out wide, reaching the third ATP semi-final of his career and the first since returning to the sport last April.