Dubai Championships: Angelique Kerber loses to unseeded Hsieh Su-wei

Hsieh recorded her first win over Kerber at the third attempt

Former world number one Angelique Kerber suffered a 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat against unseeded Hsieh Su-wei in the last 16 at the Dubai Championships.

World number 31, Hsieh, who beat Simona Halep at Wimbledon last year, won 12 of the last 13 points to secure victory in one hour 44 minutes.

The 33-year-old Taiwanese next faces either American Alison Riske or fourth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Third seed Halep beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 7-5 to advance to the last eight.

The 2015 champion, third seed in this year's event, won the first set in just 36 minutes and, after losing her serve in the ninth game of the second, won the next three games.

She will now await the winner between eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic.

Current world number one Naomi Osaka, the reigning Australian and US Open champion, lost in round two to Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Mladenovic's run ended with a 7-5 7-5 defeat in one hour 53 minutes against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Second seed Petra Kvitova lost the second set 6-1 to American qualifier Jennifer Brady but won the decider 6-3 to wrap up victory in two hours 12 minutes.