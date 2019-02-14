Qatar Open: Simona Halep into semi-finals, Angelique Kerber also through

  • From the section Tennis
Simona Halep
Simona Halep won the Qatar Open title in 2014

Top seed Simona Halep will play Elina Svitolina in the Qatar Open semi-finals after battling past Germany's Julia Gorges in straight sets.

Romanian world number three Halep beat Gorges 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (8-6) while Ukrainian fourth seed Svitolina, the world number eight, brushed aside Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-2.

Elsewhere, Angelique Kerber beat Czech Barbora Strycova 1-6 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

The German will play Kiki Bertens or Elise Mertens in the last four.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber - who will play in her first semi-final since winning Wimbledon in July - said: "We have played so many times against each other.

"You never know what to expect, if she is playing serve and volley or just moving, playing fast.

"It was a really close match, and I think just one, two points decide the match."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you