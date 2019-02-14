Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn with Kazakhstan & Netherlands for Madrid finals

Great Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015

Great Britain will play Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at the Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.

Wildcards Britain, who won the event in 2015, are seeded fifth and have been drawn in Group E.

Defending champions Croatia are in Group B alongside hosts Spain, while the United States - who have won the title on 32 occasions - are in Group F.

It will be the first Davis Cup finals played in the new week-long 18-nation World Cup-style format.

The event will take place between 18-24 November with matches consisting of two singles and one doubles rubber.

The six group winners, plus the best two second-placed teams - based on sets, games and points won - will qualify for the knockout phase.

The Davis Cup, which was founded in 1900, is one of the world's largest international team competitions with 132 nations taking part in 2018.

Sixteen nations previously competed in the World Group in a straight knockout, with one of the nations hosting the tie.

An increasing number of top players have skipped matches in recent years to ease their schedule.

The 25-year, £2.15bn revamp of the Davis Cup is funded by an investment group led by footballer Gerard Pique.

Full draw

Group A: France, Serbia, Japan

Group B: Croatia, Spain, Russia

Group C: Argentina, Germany, Chile

Group D: Belgium, Australia, Colombia

Group E: Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands

Group F: US, Italy, Canada