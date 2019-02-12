Fed Cup: Great Britain to face Kazakhstan in play-offs

Great Britain are one victory away from the World Group stage

Great Britain will play Kazakhstan at home in April's Fed Cup World Group II play-offs.

It is the fifth time in eight years GB have reached this stage, but the first time they have been handed a home tie as they look to reach the World Group for the first time since 1993.

British number one Johanna Konta beat Aleksandra Krunic to seal a 2-0 win against Serbia in the last round.

The tie is expected to be played at London's Copper Box Arena.

Kazakhstan's number one Yulia Putintseva is ranked 43 in the world, four places behind British number one Johanna Konta.

Britain's number two Katie Boulter is ranked 13 places above opposite number Zarina Diyas.

Putintseva has reached the French Open quarter-finals twice in the past three years, although GB captain Anne Keothavong will not choose to play the tie on clay.