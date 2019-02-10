Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats Pierre-Hugues Herbert to win first title since 2017

From the section

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won his first ATP title since 2017, beating fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-2 to win the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

Herbert, the seventh seed, was aiming for his first ATP singles title, but Tsonga only dropped four points on his serve.

The 33-year-old was only in Montpellier courtesy of a wildcard.

His last victory was in Antwerp in October 2017.

Elsewhere, Britain's Cameron Norrie lost to Brazilian Rogerio Dutra da Silva in the final qualifying round for the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Having won the first set 7-6 (8-6), Norrie lost a second set tie-break 7-3 before Da Silva won the final set 6-2.

In the Sofia Open final, third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3.