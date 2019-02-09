Fed Cup: Katie Boulter wins to put Great Britain ahead against Serbia
-
- From the section Tennis
|Fed Cup: Group I Europe/Africa Zone
|Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February 2019
|Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on selected GB matches
Katie Boulter put Great Britain on the verge of April's Fed Cup promotion play-offs by beating Serbia's Ivana Jorovic in straight sets in Bath.
The British number two's 6-4 6-3 win gave her team the ideal start to Saturday's crucial best-of-three tie.
If Johanna Konta beats Aleksandra Krunic next, Britain will win and move a step closer to World Group II.
Boulter's victory was her fourth in four days, maintaining her 100% Fed Cup record.
More to follow.