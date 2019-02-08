Fed Cup: Katie Boulter puts Great Britain ahead against Hungary

Katie Boulter made a quick start to the match by going two breaks up in the first 12 minutes

Fed Cup: Group I Europe/Africa Zone Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on selected GB matches

Katie Boulter battled to a gripping three-set win over Hungary's Dalma Galfi to edge Great Britain closer to topping their Fed Cup group.

The British number two won 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-1) in two hours 22 minutes.

Johanna Konta faces Anna Bondar next knowing victory will clinch the tie in front of a home crowd in Bath.

If they win, Great Britain would face Group B winners Serbia on Saturday for a place in April's World Group II play-offs.

But a defeat for Konta in Friday's second singles rubber would mean the tie would be decided by the doubles match, in which Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are set to represent the hosts.

Boulter thrives in the big points late on

Boulter and world number 311 Galfi came into Friday's enthralling match with 100% singles records so far this week, although the in-form 20-year-old Hungarian had required just four sets to overcome Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Yet Boulter - seemingly unfazed by the responsibility of leading out the hosts - put in another mature display in the first set and looked on course for a relatively routine win having gone two breaks up within the first 12 minutes.

However, a fearless Galfi defied her world ranking to strike back, taking control of the second-set tie-break and moving a break up in the third, before 22-year-old Boulter found the strength to hit back herself.

In the third-set tie-break, Boulter took the initiative, quickly moving into a 5-0 lead and then setting up five match points, serving at 6-1. She needed just one of them, as Galfi sliced her forehand return wide, sending the home fans wild.

Can Britain finally return to the World Group?

Britain have played outside the Fed Cup's top two tiers since 1993 but are bidding to reach the World Group II play-offs for a third successive year.

But - including Friday's tie - they still need to win three consecutive fixtures to be promoted, with Group B winners Serbia lying in wait on Saturday, before April's play-off.

At this third-tier, Europe/Africa zone Group I event in Bath, there are eight teams - split into two groups - taking part and the two group winners will meet on Saturday to decide who progresses.

Before meeting on Friday, Hungary and GB had two wins from two, while Serbia overcame Croatia earlier on Friday to finish top of Group B.