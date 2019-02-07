Fed Cup: Katie Boulter puts Great Britain ahead against Greece

Katie Boulter also won the opening singles rubber in Wednesday's tie against Slovenia

Fed Cup: Group I Europe/Africa Zone Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on selected GB matches (GB sessions start at 16:30 GMT on Wed-Fri).

British number two Katie Boulter survived a scare to beat Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou and continue the hosts' winning start to their round-robin Fed Cup group.

Boulter, 22, dropped the second set against the world number 171 but composed herself in the third to win 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Johanna Konta faces Maria Sakkari next on Thursday, before a doubles rubber.

A Konta win would clinch the tie for GB, who beat Slovenia 3-0 on Wednesday.

"That was a little bit dramatic," Boulter said. "I put absolutely everything on the line there. I am a fighter."

An initially-calm Boulter looked assured in the first set, breaking Grammatikopoulou's serve twice, but the Greek 21-year-old fought back, showing more aggression to clinch a tight second set.

Boulter appeared unsettled after the umpire controversially overruled a line judge's call when the Greek player was serving for the second set. The home fans thought the ball had landed out, which would have handed Boulter two break-back points.

Katie Boulter was unhappy when the umpire overruled a line judge's call that would have given her two break points in the second set

However, backed by a lively sold-out crowd of 1,800 at the University of Bath, as GB play on home soil this week or the first time in 26 years, she recovered her form as the match entered a third hour.

"If it wasn't for you guys, I don't know if the result would have been the same," Boulter told fans.

Ultimately, a gutsy victory continued Boulter's 100% record in Fed Cup tennis and kept Anne Keothavong's side on course to top Group A.

How can Great Britain reach the World Group?

Having been outside the top two tiers since 1993, GB are bidding to reach the World Group II play-offs for a third consecutive campaign.

There are eight teams - split into two groups - taking part in the Europe/Africa event in Somerset until Saturday, when the group winners will meet to decide who progresses to April's play-off event to fight for promotion to the second tier.

From Group B, either Croatia or Serbia - who meet on Friday - will be involved in Saturday's decider, after they both won again on Thursday to make it two wins from two.