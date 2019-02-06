Naomi Osaka: World number one withdraws from Qatar Open with back injury
World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open with a back injury.
It was scheduled to be the Japanese's first tournament since triumphing in the Australian Open in January to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles.
"I am sorry to have to withdraw from Doha this year as I was looking forward to playing and seeing my fans there," the 21-year-old said in a statement.
"I wish everyone a great week and hope to see everyone next year."
Osaka has previously suffered with a back injury, missing October's Hong Kong Open with the problem.