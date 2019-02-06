Fed Cup: Katie Boulter puts Great Britain ahead against Slovenia

Katie Boulter has put Great Britain 1-0 up in their round-robin tie against Slovenia

Fed Cup 2019 Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on selected GB matches from 16:30 GMT on Wed-Fri.

Katie Boulter gave Great Britain a winning start to their first Fed Cup tie on home soil for 26 years by overcoming Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in straight sets.

The British number two beat her 18-year-old opponent 6-4 6-2 in Bath.

GB are bidding to reach the World Group II play-offs for a third consecutive year.

The hosts' number one Johanna Konta will face Dalila Jakupovic in Wednesday's second singles rubber.

There are eight teams - split into two groups - taking part in the Europe/Africa round-robin event in Bath.

Great Britain are being well supported by sell-out crowds for their sessions in Bath

Leicester-born Boulter, who is at a career-high singles ranking of 83 in the world, was making her Fed Cup singles debut.

After breaking her teenage opponent in the fifth game of the first set, Boulter was always in control, cheered on by a sell-out crowd at the University of Bath's Sports Training Village, and broke twice in the second set.

"Being here is quite tremendous. Everyone showed so much support out there," Boulter said.

"I had a great team around me to help me with those nerves and put me in the right place mentally."

GB's Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are scheduled to take on Jakupovic and Juvan in Wednesday evening's doubles, with British number three Heather Watson unavailable because of illness.

Greece and Hungary make up the rest of Group A, with each team playing one round-robin fixture on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, the table-toppers will face the winners of Group B to decide who will progress from Bath to April's World Group II play-off.

Great Britain - ranked 18th in the world - are the favourites to top Group A, as they bid to end their long wait for a return to the second tier, having been outside the World Group since 1993.