Fed Cup: First home game in 26 years 'big chance' for GB women's tennis

Team captain Anne Keothavong with Katie Swan

Great Britain's first home Fed Cup match in 26 years is a big chance for women's tennis in this country, according to coach Colin Fleming.

Britain take on Slovenia in the first of three round-robin matches in Pool A of the World Group 2 in Bath.

And Scot Fleming, who played for Great Britain in the men's Davis Cup, says the team has a lot of promise.

"There should be a lot of focus on this," Fleming told BBC Scotland.

"It's 26 years since the last time we played at home. It's a big chance for a young, exciting team to go on and make even more history and this to be the start of a long and successful journey."

Broxburn-born Fleming played in the Davis Cup in 2016, and also partnered Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.

While Britain's men have enjoyed home ties in the Davis Cup - including in 2015 when they won the title - the women have played in 15 countries since their last home match in Nottingham in May 1993.

The British team, who will also face Greece and Hungary, consists of Katie Boulder, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart.

"You tend to find a lot of players thrive on it," said Fleming.

"I personally love team environments and when [captain] Anne Keothavong asked me to join the support staff I jumped at the chance, it's such great fun."