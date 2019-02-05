Cameron Norrie beaten by Pedro Cachin in Cordoba Open first round

Cameron Norrie is the world number 64

British number two Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the Cordoba Open in the first round by Argentine qualifier Pedro Cachin.

Norrie, 23, was beaten 6-4 6-4 in just over an hour and 20 minutes in Argentina against the world number 280.

Cachin broke Norrie in the first game and held on to take the opening set.

World number 64 Norrie was decisively broken for a second time at 4-4 in the second set and Cachin served out for the match.