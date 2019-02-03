Thailand Open: Dayana Yastremska wins title and is presented with dolphin-shaped trophy

Dayana Yastremska beat Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets to win the Thailand Open

Trophies come in all shapes and sizes.

Take the Ashes urn, for example, at 11cm high, and then compare it with the Indy 500's Borg-Warner Trophy, which comes in at 163cm tall.

Then there is the tree-shaped Paris Masters trophy, and the Qatar Masters' 'Golden Clam'.

How about a dolphin balancing a ball on its nose? That's what Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska is taking home from the Thailand Open.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old world number 47 was presented with the trophy after beating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-3) in Hua Hin for her second career WTA singles title.

Here, BBC Sport takes a look at some of the weird and wonderful sporting trophies, starting with tennis.

Karen Khachanov won the 2018 Paris Masters - and with it, this incredibly designed trophy

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko won the 2018 Mexican Open - she looks thrilled with the sombrero

Alexander Zverev kisses the Madrid Open trophy

The Davis Cup - won by Croatia in 2018 - is 110cm high and 107cm wide

Andy Murray was presented with a pair of lederhosen after winning the Munich Open in 2015 - his first clay-court title

He initially appeared a little sceptical...

...but he soon got into the spirit of the occasion

And then there are the rest...

Golfer Sergio Garcia poses with the Castello Masters trophy in 2011

Mark Cavendish didn't know where to look when he was presented with a huge bunch of bananas as reward for his first-stage victory at the Tour of Turkey in 2015

England's Eddie Pepperell won the clam-shaped Qatar Masters trophy last year

Skier Lindsey Vonn has won several animals - including cows and a goat- in her numerous wins at the Val d'Isere Alpine World Cup