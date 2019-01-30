Britain's Katie Boulter loses to Ekaterina Alexandrova in St Petersburg

Katie Boulter is ranked 10 places below Alexandrova in the world rankings

Britain's Katie Boulter lost 7-5 4-6 6-1 to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The 22-year-old had failed to reach the main draw after being beaten in qualifying by Ysaline Bonaventure but went through as a lucky loser after Dominika Cibulkova withdrew.

However, the world number 88 failed to make her second chance count.

Alexandrova hit 17 aces to Boulter's six and faces Tereza Martincova next.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova who failed to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, has pulled out of the tournament with an on-going shoulder injury.