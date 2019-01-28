Katie Boulter loses St Petersburg Open qualifier to Ysaline Bonaventure

Boulter lost in the second round at the Australian Open

Britain's Katie Boulter failed to reach the main draw of the St Petersburg Open after losing 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 2-6 to Ysaline Bonaventure in qualifying.

Both players lost serve once in a tight first set, which lasted nearly an hour, before Boulter, 22, won the tie-break.

Boulter held a 4-3 lead when serving in the second but twice lost her serve as the Belgian levelled the match.

Bonaventure broke Boulter for a third time in a row at the start of the third set before going on to take the match.