Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic's seven Melbourne titles in pictures

After Novak Djokovic claims a historic seventh title at the Australian Open, BBC Sport takes a look at his successes over the years.

The Serb's 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over great rival Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Melbourne showpiece took him clear of six-time men's winners Roy Emerson and Roger Federer.

He has equalled the overall Open era record for Australian Open singles titles, with American Serena Williams having won the women's title seven times.