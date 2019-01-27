Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut complete doubles career Grand Slam

From the section

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have won four Grand Slam titles in the past five years

Australian Open 2019 men's final Venue: Melbourne Park Date: 27 January Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live commentary from 08:30 GMT, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, and watch highlights on BBC TV and online at 14:20

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the Australian Open men's doubles title to complete a career Grand Slam.

The fifth seeds beat Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Hugues and Mahut won the men's doubles together at the French Open in 2018, and claimed titles at Wimbledon in 2016 and the US Open in 2015.

They are the eighth team to complete the career Grand Slam.