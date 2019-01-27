Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut complete doubles career Grand Slam

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have won four Grand Slam titles in the past five years
Venue: Melbourne Park Date: 27 January
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the Australian Open men's doubles title to complete a career Grand Slam.

The fifth seeds beat Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Hugues and Mahut won the men's doubles together at the French Open in 2018, and claimed titles at Wimbledon in 2016 and the US Open in 2015.

They are the eighth team to complete the career Grand Slam.

