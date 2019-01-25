Australian Open 2019: How many women's Grand Slam champions of the past decade can you name?

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova meet in the Australian Open final on Saturday

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Just how unpredictable is women's tennis?

Before Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova face each other in Saturday's Australian Open final, we're asking you how many of the 18 women's Grand Slam singles champions of the past decade you can name.

It would not take you long to do the same for the men's game - over the same period there have been just seven different names on the 40 trophies.

You've got five minutes to name every woman to have won a major since 2009.