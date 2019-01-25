Australian Open 2019: How many women's Grand Slam champions of the past decade can you name?

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova
Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova meet in the Australian Open final on Saturday
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Just how unpredictable is women's tennis?

Before Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova face each other in Saturday's Australian Open final, we're asking you how many of the 18 women's Grand Slam singles champions of the past decade you can name.

It would not take you long to do the same for the men's game - over the same period there have been just seven different names on the 40 trophies.

You've got five minutes to name every woman to have won a major since 2009.

How many Grand Slam women's singles champions of the past decade can you name?

