Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic's seven Melbourne titles in pictures 27 Jan From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/47005799 Read more about sharing. Novak Djokovic claimed his 15th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday ONE: Serbian Djokovic claimed the first of his 15 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2008, beating France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4–6 6–4 6–3 7–6 (7–2) in the final TWO: Djokovic's second major title came in 2011 in Melbourne, with the third seed beating Britain's Andy Murray 6–4 6–2 6–3 THREE: The epic 2012 final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was, at the time, the longest match at the Australian Open, and the longest singles final at a Slam FOUR: Djokovic retained the number one ranking during his 2013 title run. He again beat Murray - this time 6–7 (2–7) 7–6 (7–3) 6–3 6–2 - to become the first man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open three times in a row FIVE: Djokovic won 12 of the final 13 games on the way to a 7–6 (7–5) 6–7 (4–7) 6–3 6–0 win over Murray to claim his fifth Australian Open title in 2015 SIX: Djokovic and Murray have faced each other in four Melbourne finals, with the Serb winning them all. They last met in 2016, when Djokovic triumphed 6–1 7–5 7–6 (7–3). Murray would end that year by beating Djokovic to take the top spot in the world rankings. SEVEN: Djokovic crushed Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to win a third successive Grand Slam and become the first man to win seven Australian Open singles titles