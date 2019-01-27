Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic's seven Melbourne titles in pictures

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic claimed his 15th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday
Novak Djokovic celebrates his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008
ONE: Serbian Djokovic claimed the first of his 15 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2008, beating France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4–6 6–4 6–3 7–6 (7–2) in the final
Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open trophy in 2011
TWO: Djokovic's second major title came in 2011 in Melbourne, with the third seed beating Britain's Andy Murray 6–4 6–2 6–3
Novak Djokovic points at the clock after the Australian Open final in 2012
THREE: The epic 2012 final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was, at the time, the longest match at the Australian Open, and the longest singles final at a Slam
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a third straight Australian Open in 2013
FOUR: Djokovic retained the number one ranking during his 2013 title run. He again beat Murray - this time 6–7 (2–7) 7–6 (7–3) 6–3 6–2 - to become the first man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open three times in a row
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a glass of bubbly after winning the Australian Open in 2015
FIVE: Djokovic won 12 of the final 13 games on the way to a 7–6 (7–5) 6–7 (4–7) 6–3 6–0 win over Murray to claim his fifth Australian Open title in 2015
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic after the 2016 Australian Open final
SIX: Djokovic and Murray have faced each other in four Melbourne finals, with the Serb winning them all. They last met in 2016, when Djokovic triumphed 6–1 7–5 7–6 (7–3). Murray would end that year by beating Djokovic to take the top spot in the world rankings.
Novak Djokovic kisses the Australian Open trophy after winning the tournament in 2019
SEVEN: Djokovic crushed Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to win a third successive Grand Slam and become the first man to win seven Australian Open singles titles

