Australian Open: Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai win women's doubles title

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2018

Unseeded Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai beat defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to claim the Australian Open women's doubles title.

Australian Stosur and China's Zhang claimed a 6-3 6-4 victory over the Hungarian-French second seeds.

It is Stosur's third Grand Slam doubles title - the 34-year-old also won the US Open singles title in 2011 - and Zhang's first.

"We have a great friendship and I think that shows when we play," Stosur said.

The title is Stosur's first in front of a home crowd, following her victories with Lisa Raymond at the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open.

Zhang considered retiring in 2015 after struggling for form but Stosur persuaded her not to.

The pair are now on a 10-match unbeaten streak after claiming their first title together in Hong Kong in October.