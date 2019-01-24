Australian Open 2019: Neal Skupski beaten in mixed doubles semi-final

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Neal Skupski
Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Neal Skupski won only 33% of points on their second serve against Krejcikova and Ram
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Briton Neal Skupski and Spaniard Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez were beaten in their mixed doubles semi-final.

Skupski, 29, and Spaniard Martinez Sanchez, 36, lost 6-0 6-4 to Czech Barbora Krejcikova and USA's Rajeev Ram, the third seeds, in one hour and six minutes.

It was the Liverpudlian's first Grand Slam semi-final.

Skupski and Martinez Sanchez had beaten top seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals.

