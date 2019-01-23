Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out

Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray (right) won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 08:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Briton Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles in the quarter-finals.

They lost 6-3 6-4 to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers.

Bob and Mike Bryan, playing their first Grand Slam together in a year, were beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Murray also lost in the mixed doubles as he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fell to Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

The Australian wildcards won 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Briton Neal Skupski and Spaniard Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez advanced to the semi-finals, defeating top seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-1 4-6 11-9 in a match tie-break.

Murray later confirmed to BBC Sport that he would still like to play doubles at Wimbledon alongside brother Andy, who is yet to announce whether he will have potentially career-extending hip surgery.

Andy Murray has said there is "a strong possibility" he will not play again if he has a second operation on his hip.

"We always kind of wanted to do it at some point in our career. I'm not sure if this year will be the year or not," said Jamie Murray.

"There are a lot of unknowns about what the next steps are for him - not just his career but his life.

"Obviously if we were able to play at Wimbledon at some point it would be really cool. The important thing for him is to get back to a pain-free life."

Mother Judy said in 2017 that she expected them to play doubles together before their careers end.