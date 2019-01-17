Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach third round

Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final

World number one Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open third round with a straight-set win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The six-time champion in Melbourne beat the 33-year-old Frenchman 6-3 7-5 6-4.

Tsonga, whose ranking has fallen to 177 after a knee injury restricted him to 12 matches in 2018, showed flashes of his ability but the Serb, 31, was always in control.

Djokovic faces 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 25th seed, next.

The match against Tsonga was a repeat of the 2008 final in Melbourne, which the Serb won in four sets to secure his first Grand Slam title.

"You could feel the tension on court at the beginning. We felt a lot of emotion and tried to play a great game," said Djokovic.

"It's always tough to play Jo. He has struggled with injury and his ranking doesn't do him justice in my eyes."