LTA wants to work with Andy Murray 'to deliver thriving legacy'

Andy Murray helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015 for the first time in 79 years

The Lawn Tennis Association says it wants to work with Andy Murray after his retirement "to ensure his success delivers a thriving legacy".

Murray has criticised British tennis for failing to use his achievements to grow the sport.

The LTA says it wants to develop a schools' programme with help from Murray and his mother, Judy.

"We all want the same thing - to build on Andy's amazing achievements," LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Lloyd added: "We have had some very exciting conversations with Andy's team, and Judy, around in particular how we might go about developing a schools' programme.

"As Andy mentioned, to really get children into our sport at the earliest possible age, and through a schools' programme, would be fantastic. We are absolutely ready when he is to move something like that forward."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, whose future is in doubt as he contemplates a second hip operation, is concerned that when he retires, an opportunity will have been missed to develop tennis in Britain.

"I'm not sure Britain has really capitalised on the last seven or eight years of success we've had," he said.

"It is a little bit disappointing. I don't understand how in the last eight to 10 years that participation is dropping - I don't get it.

"You need to get kids playing; you need to have the facilities that allow them to do that."

The LTA has set a target of having five new British players in the top 100 by 2023 with Katie Boulter, who reached the second round of the Australian Open, already achieving that goal.