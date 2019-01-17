Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares into second round

From the section

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian and US Opens in 2016

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 19 January.

Former Australian Open champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the second round in Melbourne after seeing off Roman Jebavy and Andres Molteni.

Britain's Murray and Brazilian Soares, winners in 2016, clinched a mammoth tie-break in the second set to beat the Czech-Argentine pair 6-4 7-6 (13-11).

The third seeds face all-British duo Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara next.

Cameron Norrie and American Taylor Fritz, whom the Briton lost to in the singles first round, also advanced.

They beat Bosnia & Herzegovina's Mirza Basic and Damir Dzumhur 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 to set up a meeting with Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.

Americans Sock and Withrow stunned second seeds and 2018 runners-up Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 6-4.

Britain's Ken and Neal Skupski also progressed, beating Australians James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson 6-3 6-4.

They will take on Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers in the second round.

Meanwhile, Britain's Joe Salisbury also made it through alongside American Rajeev Ram, winning 6-0 6-4 against Argentine Guido Pella and Chile's Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

In the women's doubles, Briton Harriet Dart and Estonian Anett Kontaveit progressed with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Australians Kimberly Birrell and Priscilla Hon.