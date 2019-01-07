ASB Classic: Cameron Norrie reaches second round in Auckland

Cameron Norrie raced to victory in Auckland in less than an hour

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland with a swift straight-sets win over Frenchman Beniot Paire.

The 23-year-old took just 58 minutes to win 6-3 6-2 against Paire, ranked 38 places above world number 93 Norrie.

Norrie, who alongside Katie Boulter stunned Americans Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Hopman Cup last week, faces Portugal's Joao Sousa next.

The event is one of the last before the Australian Open starts on 14 January.

Norrie saved all four break points he faced against Paire and won 79% of his first-serve points, breaking once in the first set and twice in the second to set up the victory.