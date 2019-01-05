Hopman Cup: Roger Federer & Belinda Bencic retain title for Switzerland

  • From the section Tennis
Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer have won the past two editions of the Hopman Cup

Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic secured a 2-1 victory over Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev to win the Hopman Cup for the second year in a row.

In a rerun of the 2018 final, Federer beat Zverev 6-4 6-2 to give the Swiss an early 1-0 lead.

Wimbledon champion Kerber then overcame Bencic 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to level the tie.

However, the Swiss claimed a tight 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) win in the mixed doubles to claim their fourth Hopman Cup title.

The mixed doubles is played in a fast four format - the first team to four points wins, with a tie-break held if the scores are 3-3.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer is the first player to win three Hopman Cups - twice with Bencic and once with Martina Hingis, in 2001.

It has been reported that the Hopman Cup will be replaced by an ATP tournament from next year.

