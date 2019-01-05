Hopman Cup: Roger Federer & Belinda Bencic retain title for Switzerland

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer have won the past two editions of the Hopman Cup

Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic secured a 2-1 victory over Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev to win the Hopman Cup for the second year in a row.

In a rerun of the 2018 final, Federer beat Zverev 6-4 6-2 to give the Swiss an early 1-0 lead.

Wimbledon champion Kerber then overcame Bencic 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to level the tie.

However, the Swiss claimed a tight 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) win in the mixed doubles to claim their fourth Hopman Cup title.

The mixed doubles is played in a fast four format - the first team to four points wins, with a tie-break held if the scores are 3-3.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer is the first player to win three Hopman Cups - twice with Bencic and once with Martina Hingis, in 2001.

It has been reported that the Hopman Cup will be replaced by an ATP tournament from next year.