Wimbledon expansion plans set to advance after golf club votes to sell

The home of Wimbledon was first established as the All England Croquet Club in July 1868

Wimbledon's expansion plans have taken a step forward after a neighbouring golf club voted to sell its land.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) made a reported £65m offer to buy the Wimbledon Park Golf Club land.

AELTC says a vote has gone in its favour with the transfer - pending court approval - set to go through on 21 December. The deal will see AELTC's land roughly triple in size.

Wimbledon Park will continue to operate as a golf course until December 2021.

AELTC chairman Philip Brook ruled out the prospect of building multi-storey car parks and shopping villages on the site.

"The decision of the Wimbledon Park Golf Club members to vote in favour of the acquisition offer is a hugely significant moment for the AELTC and The Championships," he said.

"We have achieved what we set out to do many months ago in having certainty in our planning for the future. In many ways, it will be business as usual for the Wimbledon Park Golf Course during the next couple of years, but we will use this time to give careful consideration to our next steps.

"We will work with the local authorities and other interested parties as these plans are developed and I would like to emphasise that we have no intention of applying for change of use, planning permission or other approval to use the land that would be completely out of character for the AELTC and The Championships."