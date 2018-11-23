Davis Cup: Borna Coric beats Jeremy Chardy to put Croatia 1-0 ahead

  • From the section Tennis
Borna Coric
Coric had lost twice in his previous three meetings with Chardy

World number 12 Borna Coric put Croatia 1-0 up in the Davis Cup final against hosts France after outplaying world number 40 Jeremy Chardy.

Coric broke serve in the first game and stayed in control to win 6-2 7-5 6-4.

France captain Yannick Noah sprang a surprise by opting for Chardy for the opening singles rather than Lucas Pouille, the highest-ranked player in his squad.

But the gamble backfired for the hosts who are bidding for an 11th win.

France will now hope Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can level the tie when he takes on world number seven Marin Cilic in Friday's second singles match.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you