Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic to win ATP Finals in London

Alexander Zverev stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the season-ending ATP Finals and earn the biggest victory of his career.

Djokovic, 31, was the heavy favourite to win a sixth finals title but was outclassed 6-4 6-3 by the German.

Third seed Zverev broke Djokovic for a 5-4 lead in the first set and then served three big aces to take the set.

Zverev, 21, continued to dominate in the second set and sealed a memorable victory as Djokovic faltered.

"I'm unbelievable happy, obviously it is the biggest title I have ever won," said Zverev, who also took home around £2m in prize money.

Zverev lost to the Serb in straight sets in the round-robin stage but, after beating Roger Federer in Saturday's semi-finals, produced a more confident performance to stop Djokovic equalling Federer's haul of end-of-season titles.

Zverev missed his first championship point before hitting a sensational backhand down the line for victory, falling to the court in a mixture of disbelief and celebration as Djokovic jumped over the net to congratulate him.

"You definitely played much better than you did the group stage," Djokovic told Zverev with a laugh. "You deserved to win."

Djokovic rattled by courageous Zverev

Zverev landed 72% of his first serves even though he was regularly touching speeds of 140mph

Zverev has long been heralded as the young player most likely to carry the mantle for the men's game once the likes of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have retired, with the 6ft 6in German's booming serve, crunching groundstrokes and improved play around the net showing he has all the facets needed to reach the very top.

Against Djokovic he also showed strong mental resilience and staying power in gruelling rallies to prove he is the real deal.

A high-quality opening set remained on serve in the opening eight games, both players only managing to win three receiving points up to then, before a stray forehand from Djokovic - a rare unforced error this week - brought the first break point of the match in the following game.

Djokovic landed a deep first serve but when it came back over to his side of the court could only crack a forehand into the net.

For the first time in the tournament, Djokovic had lost his serve, and for the first time looked rattled.

The true test for Zverev was to keep his nerve and serve out for the first set, a question answered by the German firing down three aces before sealing the set as Djokovic went long with a backhand after a short rally.

Time for Zverev to shine at the Slams?

Zverev kept up the attack at the start of the second set, creating two break points in the opening game - one by outlasting Djokovic in a 26-shot rally - and taking the second opportunity.

Djokovic was somewhat gifted the break back as Zverev produced two double faults but any thoughts that might swing the momentum back to the Serb proved unfounded, Zverev breaking again to hold a lead which he would not relinquish.

Djokovic, who had won 35 of his previous 37 matches, suddenly lost the control he had shown all week and was unable to make Zverev serve out for victory as the German broke again to win in one hour and 19 minutes.

Now Zverev's next challenge is to show he can perform over the five-set format at the Grand Slams.

This year he reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open and it looks only a matter of time - especially with eight-time major champion Ivan Lendl now in his corner - that he will go deeper into the biggest tournaments.

Game, set and stats…

Zverev is the first player to beat both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the same ATP Finals

He is also the first to beat the top two seeds in the semi-finals and final of the event since Andre Agassi in 1990

Zverev, aged 21 years and six months, is the youngest champion at the ATP Finals since Djokovic in 2008

Zverev is the first German winner since Boris Becker in 1995