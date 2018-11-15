ATP Cup: Team tournament confirmed for January 2020

World number one Novak Djokovic has backed the ATP Cup plans

The ATP and Tennis Australia have confirmed they will stage a new ATP Cup team event as a curtain-raiser to the 2020 men's season.

It comes months after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) voted on a revamped and rival Davis Cup tournament from 2019, taking place in November.

In May, ATP executive chairman Chris Kermode said staging both tournaments within six weeks would be "insane".

The ATP Cup will have £11.35m in prize money on offer.

It will feature 24 nations in six groups of four and ranking points will be available for players.

Meanwhile, the ITF event will be an 18-team end-of-season event, which will crown the Davis Cup champions from 2019.

ATP Player Council president Novak Djokovic, 31, has given his backing to the ATP Cup event: "I like that it's owned by ATP, by the players."

The tournament will lead into Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which takes place in Melbourne in late January.

"Australia is a country that has a Grand Slam, that nurtures tennis tradition.

"More than 90 percent of the time we're playing as individuals and we don't have too many team events. This is going to bring together a lot of nations and for me personally it will be a very nice and proud moment to represent my country."