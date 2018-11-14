Agnieszka Radwanska: Wimbledon finalist retires from tennis aged 29

Radwanska also won the 2015 WTA Finals

Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29.

The former world number two was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2012 and won 20 WTA titles in her 13-year career.

She finished every season between 2008 and 2016 ranked inside the world's top 15, but is currently ranked 75th and has not won a title since October 2016.

Radwanska said the decision to retire was "one of the most important" of her life and was "not easy".

"Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations," she added.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required."