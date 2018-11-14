Christopher Diaz-Figueroa: Guatemalan banned for match fixing

  • From the section Tennis
Tennis ball
Christopher Diaz-Figueroa is ranked 723 in singles and reached a career-best of 326 in October 2011

Guatemala's Christopher Diaz-Figueroa has been banned from tennis for three years for match fixing and other offences.

The world number 723 was found guilty of "contriving the outcome of a match" at an International Tennis Federation event in Prague in November 2017.

The 28-year-old was also guilty of failing to report the approach and will serve a two-year suspension.

A $5,000 fine and further year ban was suspended by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

