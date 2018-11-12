ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev punishes Marin Cilic with straight-sets win

Zverev is playing in his second ATP Finals and aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November

Germany's Alexander Zverev punished Croatian rival Marin Cilic's inability to take his chances and opened his ATP Finals campaign with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) win at the O2 Arena in London.

Cilic, 30, served for the first set but made three unforced errors and a double fault as Zverev broke back for 5-4.

Zverev, 21, went on to take the tie-break and then fought back from a break down midway through the second set.

Cilic saved a match point at 5-4, but Zverev clinched victory in the breaker.

Zverev, like he did in the first-set tie-break, raced into a comfortable lead in the second decider, taking the second of five more match points with a serve out wide which Cilic could not return.

World number one Novak Djokovic aims to move level with Zverev at the top of Group Gustavo Kuerten by beating American John Isner in Monday's evening match at the season-ending tournament (20:00 GMT).

Cilic still not feeling at home in London

Despite reaching Grand Slam finals and cementing his place in the world's top 10 over the past couple of years, Cilic has never managed to make an impact at the end-of-season finals.

One win in his three previous appearances at the O2 is a meagre return for a player of his undoubted ability and he was hoping to improve his fortunes with an opening win against Zverev.

Yet he paid the price for a sloppy display against the world number five in a match which lacked real quality on either side of the court.

After digging deep to hold serve in the first game, Cilic was rewarded for his determination by breaking in the second but missed three chances to go a double break up at 4-0 and 5-1.

Ultimately that proved costly for the world number seven.

Still he was left serving for the set at 5-3, only to gift the break back to Zverev with three unforced errors and a double fault, allowing the German to take the first set in the tie-break.

A low first-serve percentage and more unforced errors continued to blight Cilic's progress in the second, despite him moving a break up for 4-3 after saving a break point in the previous game with a 137mph serve.

He handed the advantage back to Zverev in the next game - and that proved decisive.

Zverev, without reaching his highest level, managed to cut out the errors in the key moments and took control of the second tie-break to win in two hours and six minutes.

