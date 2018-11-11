ATP Finals: Roger Federer beaten by Kei Nishikori in opening group match

ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 11-18 November Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, the BBC Sport website & mobile app. Live text commentary available on selected matches.

Roger Federer paid for his errors as he lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori in his opening group match at the ATP Finals.

The Swiss, chasing a 100th career title at the season-ending event, lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to the world number nine.

The normally unflappable Federer showed uncharacteristic frustration, while a calm Nishikori sealed victory when the Swiss hit a wild forehand.

World number one Novak Djokovic opens his campaign against John Isner at the O2 Arena in London on Monday.

