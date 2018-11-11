Fed Cup: Czech Republic beat United States to win sixth title in eight years

Siniakova's victory earned the Czech Republic their 11th Fed Cup victory

The Czech Republic won their sixth Fed Cup title in eight years as an emotional Katerina Siniakova clinched a 3-0 win over the United States with an epic victory against Sofia Kenin.

Siniakova fought back tears as she saved two match points, then took a second of her own to win 7-5 5-7 7-5.

The victory, which took Siniakova almost four hours, gave the home team an unassailable 3-0 lead in Prague.

Siniakova and Barbora Strycova won Saturday's opening-day singles matches.

The US were aiming to become the first team to fight back from a 2-0 deficit in a Fed Cup final, but 19-year-old Kenin was unable to take her opportunities at 5-4 to keep the tie alive.

Kenin was punished when she pulled a forehand wide on Siniakova's second match point, enabling the Czechs to extend their home unbeaten run to an 11th tie, stretching back to 2009.

The two most successful countries in the tournament's history were meeting in the final for the first time in more three decades, although both teams were without several of their top players.

Czech top-10 ranked players Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova were sidelined through injury and illness respectively, while Serena and Venus Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens were all unavailable for the visitors.

That meant the Americans were represented by Kenin and Alison Riske, ranked as their nation's seventh and eighth best female players, in the singles.

Siniakova, ranked number one in the doubles and 31st in the singles, followed up her opening win over Riske with another against world number 52 Kenin.