Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Alex de Minaur to win ATP Next Gen final

Tsitsipas is ranked number 15 in the men's singles

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas won the ATP Next Gen final in four sets by beating Australia's Alex de Minaur.

In sets up to four games in the under-21 tournament in Milan, Tsitsipas won 2-4 4-1 4-3 (6-3) 4-3 (6-3).

A break was enough for De Minaur, 19, to take the lead but Tsitsipas, 20, levelled before he claimed the third set after a tie-break.

De Minaur saved two match points on his serve in the fourth but lost another tie-break as Tsitsipas won the match.