Kyle Edmund out of Vienna Open after losing to Fernando Verdasco in second round

Edmund is at a career high world ranking of 14th

British number one Kyle Edmund is out of the Vienna Open after losing to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

The 23-year-old lost the second-round match 6-4 3-6 6-3 in two hours.

It brings to an end Edmund's five-game winning run that included his maiden ATP Tour title at the European Open.

Verdasco broke twice in the first set to take the lead before Edmund broke early in the second to level the match, but one break of serve was the difference in the decider.

World number 14 Edmund will now head to Paris for the final Masters tournament of the season, where victory would give him an outside chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals.