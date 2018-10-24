Vienna Open: Kyle Edmund beats Diego Schwartzman and is through to the second round

Kyle Edmund is ranked 14th in the world

British number one Kyle Edmund is through to the second round of the Vienna Open after beating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

The 23-year-old, now ranked 14th in the world, won his first ATP Tour title on Sunday at the European Open.

A late break of serve saw Edmund take the first set in 32 minutes.

But he faced a tougher challenge in the second, finally breaking the world number 17 in the tie-break to win in one hour and 23 minutes.

It was his 11th victory from his last 13 matches. He will face Spain's Fernando Verdasco, ranked 30th in the world, in the next round.