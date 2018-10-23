Vienna Open: Britain's Cameron Norrie misses two match points in defeat to John Isner

John Isner will play Gael Monfils or Steve Johnson in the second round

Britain's Cameron Norrie missed two match points as world number nine John Isner progressed to the second round of the Vienna Open with a 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 7-6 (9-7) victory.

British number two Norrie had qualified for the main draw as a lucky loser but American Isner, 33, came from behind to win in two hours and 19 minutes.

It marked his first win over Norrie, 23, who beat him in Lyon in May.

Elsewhere in Vienna, French defending champion Lucas Pouille reached the second round, defeating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.

Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori is also through following a 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 6-2 win over America's Frances Tiafoe, as is Spain's Fernando Verdasco who beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 6-4.