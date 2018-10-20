European Open: Kyle Edmund wins to set up Gael Monfils final

Kyle Edmund lost to Sunday's opponent Gael Monfils at Wimbledon in their only previous meeting in 2017

British number one Kyle Edmund remains on course for his maiden ATP title after reaching the European Open final in Antwerp with a 6-3 6-4 win over 2016 champion Richard Gasquet.

The 23-year-old world number 15 and top seed beat Gasquet, the world number 28, in one hour 17 minutes.

Edmund will meet another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, in Sunday's final.

Sixth seed Monfils, 32, who is now ranked 38 in the world, beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4.

Schwartzman, a beaten finalist in the tournament's previous two editions, lost in one hour 17 minutes.

It ensured a French participant in the final for the third year in succession, with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga taking the title in 2017.

Edmund broke in the second game against Gasquet and quickly built a 3-0 lead in the opening set, before wrapping up his third win in four meetings.

Meanwhile, in the Kremlin Cup, Russian sixth seed and world number 14 Daria Kasatkina, who beat Britain's Johanna Konta in the semi-finals, won the women's title with a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.