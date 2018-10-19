European Open: Kyle Edmund into semi-finals with walkover

  • From the section Tennis
Britain's Kyle Edmund is the top seed
Edmund is currently ranked 15th in the world

British number one and top seed Kyle Edmund reached the European Open semi-finals after quarter-final opponent Ilya Ivashka withdrew through injury.

Ivashka, the 24-year-old world number 97 from Belarus, pulled out before the match with a thigh problem.

Edmund now plays fourth seed Richard Gasquet of France, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (11-9).

The other semi will be between another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, and Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman.

Sixth seed Monfils saw off Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-5 6-4, while Schwartzman, runner-up for the past two years at this tournament, knocked out Gilles Simon 6-4 6-3.

