European Open: Britain's Cameron Norrie loses to Diego Schwartman

Norrie is currently ranked 87th in the world

Britain's Cameron Norrie narrowly missed out on a place in the European Open quarter-finals after losing in three tight sets to Diego Schwartzman.

The British number two lost 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 in two hours 34 minutes.

Norrie fought back from 4-2 down in the decider to lead 5-4 but world number 17 Schwartzman broke serve again before closing out the match.

British number one Kyle Edmund, the top seed in Antwerp, plays Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas later on Thursday.