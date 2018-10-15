Gleb and Vadim Alekseenko banned from tennis for life for match fixing

Ukrainian twins Gleb and Vadim Alekseenko have been banned from tennis for life and each fined $250,000 (£190,018) for match fixing.

The pair were found guilty of multiple match-fixing offences at a number of ITF Futures tournaments between June 2015 and January 2016.

They also arranged for another person to bet on matches which they contrived the result.

The case was based on an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The match-fixing offences occurred at tournaments in Romania, Russia, Germany and Turkey on the Futures tour, tennis' third-tier of tournaments.

Vadim Alekseenko is 1,113th in the ATP rankings, having reached a career-high 497th in June 2014.

Gleb Alekseenko is ranked 1,724th, with a career-high of 609 in May 2011.