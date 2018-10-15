Katie Boulter into top 100 of WTA world rankings for first time

Over the past year Katie Boulter has risen more than 100 places in the world rankings to reach a career-high 96

Briton Katie Boulter has broken into the top 100 of the WTA world rankings for the first time.

Boulter, 22, is now ranked 96th following her run to the quarter-finals at the Tianjin Open last week.

The Leicester-born player lost 5-7 6-0 6-3 to world number six Karolina Pliskova in China, to miss out on the biggest win of her career.

It was only Boulter's second quarter-final at WTA level and her first match against a top-10 player.