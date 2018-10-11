Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares qualify for ATP Finals by reaching Shanghai Masters semis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are ranked ninth in the world in doubles

Doubles pairing Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have qualified for the ATP Finals in November by reaching the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

The British-Brazilian duo will play at the event in London for the third time.

Murray and Soares reached the semis in Shanghai with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Robert Lindstedt and Dominic Thiem.

They join duos Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic and Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in guaranteeing a spot at the season-ending event.

Murray and Soares, who were Australian and US Open champions in 2016, face Cabal and Farah in Friday's semi-final in Shanghai.