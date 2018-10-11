Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares qualify for ATP Finals by reaching Shanghai Masters semis
- From the section Tennis
Doubles pairing Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have qualified for the ATP Finals in November by reaching the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.
The British-Brazilian duo will play at the event in London for the third time.
Murray and Soares reached the semis in Shanghai with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Robert Lindstedt and Dominic Thiem.
They join duos Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic and Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in guaranteeing a spot at the season-ending event.
Murray and Soares, who were Australian and US Open champions in 2016, face Cabal and Farah in Friday's semi-final in Shanghai.