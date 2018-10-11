Tianjin Open: Katie Boulter into last eight after three-set win
-
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Katie Boulter needed three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Tianjin Open in China as she overcame Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 1-6 6-3.
World number 101 Boulter claimed the first set in just over half an hour.
However, world 227 Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, broke Boulter three times in a row on the way to levelling.
Boulter went 5-3 up in the third set before serving out for the win and will next play another Czech, the world number six Karolina Pliskova.