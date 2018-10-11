Shanghai Masters: Kyle Edmund through to quarter-finals with Jarry win

Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund is currently ranked 14th in the world

British number one Kyle Edmund went through to the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters with victory over Chile's Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Edmund, 23, ranked 14th in the world, took a tight first set, serving an ace to win the tie-break.

Jarry broke 11th seed Edmund's first service game in the second set to go 2-0 up before the Briton took control.

Edmund will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight, after he beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-4.

